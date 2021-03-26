Left Menu

Night curfew in Maharashtra from Sunday, CM orders

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday ordered night curfew in entire Maharashtra from March 28 in view of the unabated rise in COVID-19 cases, an official statement said.The curfew order will come into effect from the Sunday night.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 21:58 IST
Night curfew in Maharashtra from Sunday, CM orders
Reprsentative Image Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday ordered night curfew in entire Maharashtra from March 28 in view of the unabated rise in COVID-19 cases, an official statement said.

The curfew order will come into effect from the Sunday night. Also, local authorities should ensure that shopping malls remain shut between 8 pm and 7 am, Thackeray ordered after a meeting here.

He also warned of stricter restrictions if people did not observe COVID-19 safety protocol, an official release said.

Maharashtra recorded 36,902 COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began.

With a fire at a hospital in Mumbai claiming nine lives on Friday, the chief minister also instructed the authorities to check fire safety measures at all temporary hospitals where COVID-19 patients are being treated.

Thackeray reviewed the COVID-19 situation with divisional commissioners, district collectors, superintendents of police and deans of medical colleges.

Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh was also present for the meeting at the chief minister's official residence `Varsha, while Health Minister Rajesh Tope took part through video conference.

''I do not wish to impose lockdown. But there is a possibility that healthcare facilities may fall short given the rise in the number of patients, Thackeray said and asked officials to ensure availability of adequate hospital beds and medicines in each district, according to the statement.

People need to understand that the COVID-19 threat is not over but has grown bigger, the CM said.

Lockdown should be imposed in individual districts if needed, but such a step should not be taken suddenly, he said.

Officials should check if private establishments are adhering to guidelines on attendance of employees and office timing, Thackeray said.

Maharashtra is number one state in terms of people covered by the vaccination drive, but it should be conducted more effectively, the chief minister said.

Members of the state task force on coronavirus should guide district administrations about the new variants of the virus, the CM said.

He also asked the authorities to increase the availability of ventilators, ICUs and oxygen beds, and ramp up the testing further.

Deshmukh said the state should demand more vaccines from the Centre. Teachers should be vaccinated before colleges and schools reopen, he added.

As mamy as 52 lakh people have been vaccinated in the state so far as per the officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors weigh outlook for utilities after sector's run up

Investors looking for ways to protect themselves from a potential market downturn and rising inflation have been warming to utilities, sometimes seen as bond substitutes, as attractive alternatives.The SP 500 utilities index has outperforme...

Soccer-Mitrovic out to break goal record and sink Portugal

Aleksandar Mitrovic will head into Saturdays World Cup qualifier against Portugal determined to become his countrys all-time top scorer as they look to secure a first competitive win over the European champions.Mitrovic, who has endured a g...

U.S. blocks Venezuela bid to seek WTO review of sanctions

The United States on Friday blocked Venezuela from proceeding with its dispute over Washingtons sanctions at the World Trade Organization, seizing on the issue to underscore its rejection of Nicolas Maduro as the countrys legitimate preside...

White House seeing impact on energy markets from Suez Canal blockage

The Biden administration sees an impact of the vessel stuck in the Suez Canal on energy markets and will respond to the situation if needed, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021