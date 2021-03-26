Cumulative number of COVID vaccine doses given crosses 5.69 cr: Govt

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5.69 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

A total of 5,69,57,612 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm. These include 80,66,471 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 51,27,234 HCWs who have taken the second dose, and 86,79,307 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 34,96,356 FLWs who have received the second dose.

Advertisement

Besides, 2,57,01,645 beneficiaries who are more than 60 years old and 58,86,599 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years with specific co-morbidities, have been also administered the first dose.

''Total 14,53,172 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Friday, the seventieth day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. Out of which 13,32,550 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 1,20,622 HCWs and FLWs received second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report,'' the ministry said.

It said that final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The 13,32,550 include 9,34,473 beneficiaries aged above 60 years and 2,86,827 individuals aged 45-60 years with comorbidities. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with HCWs getting inoculated and vaccination of the FLWs started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)