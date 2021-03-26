Left Menu

Nashik sees record single-day addition of 4,099 COVID-19 cases

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 26-03-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 22:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik increased by 4,099 on Friday to touch 1,63,992, the highest single day addition since the outbreak began in March last year, while the day also saw nine deaths and 2,158 people recovering, an official said.

The toll in the district is 2,283 and the recovery count stands at 1,40,804, he added.

With 14,848 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 6,83,131.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra food and civil supplies minister and district guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal said a decision on complete lockdown in Nashik would be taken after monitoring the situation for eight days.

Addressing a press conference after chairing a review meeting here, Bhujbal said imposing a lockdown brings immense hardships to people, especially the poor.

''If people do not listen to appeals to follow COVID-19 norms strictly, then lockdown will have to be implemented. We will monitor the situation for eight days. If the situation does not improve, then lockdown is the only option,'' he said.

''On February 25, there were 2,470 COVID-19 patients in the district. On March 25, the figure stands at 19,000. Nashik is fifth in the state in the rise in patient numbers. In NMC area, there are 11,417 patients, in Malegaon 1,257 and in rural areas 5,365,'' he said.

Speaking about the vaccination drive in the district, he said there were 151 centres administering doses currently and there is demand for 26 more.

He asked authorities to check if people are violating home quarantine and asked neighbours to inform police or civic officials if they spot someone committing a quarantine violation.

