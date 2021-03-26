Left Menu

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 36,902 new cases, 112 deaths

Maharashtra reported 36,902 new positive cases, 17,019 discharges and 112 deaths on Friday, as per the State Health Department.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra reported 36,902 new positive cases, 17,019 discharges and 112 deaths on Friday, as per the State Health Department. With this, the total cases in the state surged to 26,37,735 including 2,82,451 active cases and 23,00,056 total recoveries. The death toll escalated to 53,907 including the new deaths.

In Pune, the city reported 7,090 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3,756 recoveries, and 37 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Pune Health Department. With this, the total cases mounted to 4,99,784 including 53,008 active cases and 4,37,185 total recoveries. The death toll in the city touched 9,761 including the new deaths. Mumbai also reported 5513 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 3,85,628.

Following this, Maharashtra's Chief Minister's Office announced today: "Night curfew to be imposed in Maharashtra from the night of March 28. A separate order in this regard will be issued by the Disaster management and rehabilitation department soon." As a sign of relief, the cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5.69 crore today. A total of 5,69,57,612 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today. (ANI)

