Left Menu

Italy reports 457 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 23,987 new cases

Italy reported 457 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 460 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 23,987 from 23,696 the day before.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 26-03-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 22:44 IST
Italy reports 457 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 23,987 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Italy reported 457 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 460 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 23,987 from 23,696 the day before. Some 354,982 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 349,472, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 107,256 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.49 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at on 28,472 Friday, slightly increasing from 28,424 a day earlier.

There were 288 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 260 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients edged up to 3,628 from a previous 3,620 .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 41,869 new COVID-19 cases, straining hospital system

France reported 41,869 new COVID-19 cases on Friday after registering 45,641 on Thursday and 35,088 a week ago, putting the hospital system under severe strain as a third wave of the pandemic rapidly escalates, health ministry data showed.T...

U.S. accuses China of 'state-led' social media campaign against firms over Xinjiang

The U.S. State Department on Friday condemned what it called a state-led social media campaign in China against U.S. and other international companies for deciding not to use cotton from Chinas Xinjiang region over forced labor concerns.We ...

EU approves 24.7 mln euros of state aid for Italian carrier Alitalia

The European Commission has approved 24.7 million euros 29 million of Italian state aid for Alitalia to compensate the airline for losses suffered during the pandemic, the EU executive said on Friday. It is the third authorisation for subsi...

Fire at Fashion Street market in Pune

A major fire broke out at the famous Fashion Street market in the Pune Cantonment area late on Friday night, officials said.A call was received at 11 pm and water tankers were rushed to the spot, fire brigade officials said.Fashion Street o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021