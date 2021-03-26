Left Menu

France tightens classroom closure protocols in high COVID risk regions

Blanquer told reporters that keeping schools and colleges open in France remained a "fundamental goal" for the government. He said 148 schools out of 60,000 in the country were closed on Thursday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-03-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 23:38 IST
France tightens classroom closure protocols in high COVID risk regions
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@jmblanquer)

France will send a school class home once one COVID-19 infection is detected among its pupils, instead of three previously, in regions under tighter coronavirus restrictions, the education minister said on Friday. Jean-Michel Blanquer said the new measure would come into force from next week in 19 departments with high coronavirus risks.

Since France began to impose new lockdowns in local regions last week to contain the spread of more contagious variants, the government has stuck with its stance to keep school closure as the last resort. Blanquer told reporters that keeping schools and colleges open in France remained a "fundamental goal" for the government.

He said 148 schools out of 60,000 in the country were closed on Thursday. The government said on Thursday that three additional French regions including the Rhone department around the city of Lyon would be put under tighter restrictions for four weeks.

The move followed similar measures imposed a week earlier on the Paris region and a large part of northern France, where most non-essential stores have been ordered to close and people are limited in how far they can travel from their homes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 41,869 new COVID-19 cases, straining hospital system

France reported 41,869 new COVID-19 cases on Friday after registering 45,641 on Thursday and 35,088 a week ago, putting the hospital system under severe strain as a third wave of the pandemic rapidly escalates, health ministry data showed.T...

U.S. accuses China of 'state-led' social media campaign against firms over Xinjiang

The U.S. State Department on Friday condemned what it called a state-led social media campaign in China against U.S. and other international companies for deciding not to use cotton from Chinas Xinjiang region over forced labor concerns.We ...

EU approves 24.7 mln euros of state aid for Italian carrier Alitalia

The European Commission has approved 24.7 million euros 29 million of Italian state aid for Alitalia to compensate the airline for losses suffered during the pandemic, the EU executive said on Friday. It is the third authorisation for subsi...

Fire at Fashion Street market in Pune

A major fire broke out at the famous Fashion Street market in the Pune Cantonment area late on Friday night, officials said.A call was received at 11 pm and water tankers were rushed to the spot, fire brigade officials said.Fashion Street o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021