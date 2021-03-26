Left Menu

Spain's coronavirus rate continues to rise

The rate, which is measured over the preceding 14 days, rose on Friday to 138.6 per 100,000 people from 134 on Thursday, the Health Ministry said. The ministry also reported 7,586 new cases, bringing Spain's overall tally to 3.26 million.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 26-03-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 23:46 IST
Spain's coronavirus rate continues to rise
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Spain's coronavirus infection rate continued to climb on Friday after increasing steadily for over a week, suggesting a long decline could be in danger of reversing. The rate, which is measured over the preceding 14 days, rose on Friday to 138.6 per 100,000 people from 134 on Thursday, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry also reported 7,586 new cases, bringing Spain's overall tally to 3.26 million. The death toll rose by 590 to 75,010. Unlike some other European nations, Spain has not imposed nationwide stay-at-home orders since late 2020. Instead, regional authorities have implemented a range of curfews and limits on business opening hours and gatherings.

On Friday, public health authorities recommended that bars and restaurants should not open their inside spaces in regions with an incidence rate higher than 150 cases per 100,000 people, but businesses do not have to implement the advice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 41,869 new COVID-19 cases, straining hospital system

France reported 41,869 new COVID-19 cases on Friday after registering 45,641 on Thursday and 35,088 a week ago, putting the hospital system under severe strain as a third wave of the pandemic rapidly escalates, health ministry data showed.T...

U.S. accuses China of 'state-led' social media campaign against firms over Xinjiang

The U.S. State Department on Friday condemned what it called a state-led social media campaign in China against U.S. and other international companies for deciding not to use cotton from Chinas Xinjiang region over forced labor concerns.We ...

EU approves 24.7 mln euros of state aid for Italian carrier Alitalia

The European Commission has approved 24.7 million euros 29 million of Italian state aid for Alitalia to compensate the airline for losses suffered during the pandemic, the EU executive said on Friday. It is the third authorisation for subsi...

Fire at Fashion Street market in Pune

A major fire broke out at the famous Fashion Street market in the Pune Cantonment area late on Friday night, officials said.A call was received at 11 pm and water tankers were rushed to the spot, fire brigade officials said.Fashion Street o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021