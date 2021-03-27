Left Menu

First two Brazilian COVID-19 vaccines ready for human trials

Brazil health regulator Anvisa said it had received a request to start phase 1-2 testing of a Brazilian-developed vaccine known as Versamune. Brazil's Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Marcos Pontes said the Versamune vaccine was one of three federally supported shots. Earlier on Friday, Sao Paulo's Butantan biomedical institute said it will seek approval to begin human trials for its own vaccine.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 27-03-2021 02:01 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 02:00 IST
First two Brazilian COVID-19 vaccines ready for human trials
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil on Friday unveiled its first two domestically developed COVID-vaccine candidates for human trials, which although months away from use, should eventually add firepower to help the country tame the pandemic. Brazil health regulator Anvisa said it had received a request to start phase 1-2 testing of a Brazilian-developed vaccine known as Versamune. The vaccine was developed by the University of Sao Paulo Ribeirão Preto, in conjunction with Farmacore and PDS Biotechnology, Anvisa said. Brazil's Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Marcos Pontes said the Versamune vaccine was one of three federally supported shots.

Earlier on Friday, Sao Paulo's Butantan biomedical institute said it will seek approval to begin human trials for its own vaccine. Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria said the goal was to begin inoculations with the vaccine in July, an aggressive timeline even compared to the recent race for COVID-19 shots. Butantan aims to produce 40 million doses of the new Butanvac vaccine this year, starting in May, officials said, which would help a sputtering national immunization program that has done little to stop Brazil's raging outbreak.

Doria told a news conference that Butanvac production will not interfere with the state-funded institute's partnership to produce and distribute a COVID-19 shot developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Butantan officials said the new vaccine had been designed to protect against the contagious P1 variant of the coronavirus, which emerged in the Amazon region last year and is fueling to a deadly second wave of cases overwhelming the hospitals.

The vaccine was developed using a modified virus, which causes the Newcastle disease in birds, to elicit an immune response to a spike protein from the novel coronavirus. Butantan plans to test the vaccine on 1,800 volunteers over two phases, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters ahead of the official announcement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deutsche Bank can sue Madoff feeder funds over $1.6 billion claims sale

A U.S. judge said on Friday Deutsche Bank AG may sue two offshore funds for allegedly reneging on an agreement to sell the German bank 1.6 billion of claims in the bankruptcy of swindler Bernard Madoffs namesake firm.Deutsche Bank had accus...

Brazil sees record 3,650 new COVID-19 deaths, health ministry says

Brazil saw a record 3,650 new COVID-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Friday, with 84,245 new cases of the coronavirus.It is the second record for daily deaths set this week as the virus continues to devastate Latin Americas largest co...

UN renews mandate of North Korea experts, asks missile probe

The UN Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution to renew the mandate of UN experts monitoring sanctions against North Korea hours after members met to discuss Pyongyangs latest test firings of banned ballistic missiles.The ball...

Colorado mass shooting suspect moved to another jail over 'safety concerns'

The suspect jailed on 10 counts of murder in this weeks mass shooting in Colorado has been moved to another detention center because of safety concerns and threats, and he faces additional attempted-murder charges, officials said on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021