Health News Roundup: Germany issues COVID travel warning for France, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark; More under-30 Americans report anxiety, depression during pandemic - CDC
The former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said he believes the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 likely escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China, embracing a theory rejected by many global epidemiologists that has contributed to tensions between China and the West.Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 02:29 IST
The former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said he believes the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 likely escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China, embracing a theory rejected by many global epidemiologists that has contributed to tensions between China and the West. "I still think the most likely etiology of this pathogen in Wuhan was from a laboratory, you know, escaped," Robert Redfield, who headed the CDC in the Trump administration, said in a televised interview with CNN.
Germany issues COVID travel warning for France, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark
Germany warned its citizens on Friday not to make unnecessary trips to neighbouring France, Austria, Denmark and the Czech Republic because of rising COVID-19 infection rates. The move also means people coming into Germany from those countries will have to provide a negative test not older than 48 hours at the border, the Robert Koch Institute for disease control said.
More under-30 Americans report anxiety, depression during pandemic - CDC
More young adults in the United States reported feeling anxious or depressed during the past six months of the COVID-19 pandemic, and fewer people reported getting the help they needed, according to a U.S. government study released on Friday. The percentage of adults under age 30 with recent symptoms of an anxiety or a depressive disorder rose significantly about five months after the U.S. imposed COVID-19 related lockdowns, and reported rising deaths from the fast-spreading virus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Biden announces all Americans to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination by May 1
Cricket-Brathwaite replaces Holder as West Indies test captain
Firmenich Unveils Newly Designed West Coast Innovation Center for Rapid End-To-End Product Development
It's un-American and must stop': Biden addresses growing attacks on Asian Americans
Two poll observers arrive in West Bengal district to oversee preparedness