Brazil sees record 3,650 new COVID-19 deaths, health ministry says
Brazil saw a record 3,650 new COVID-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Friday, with 84,245 new cases of the coronavirus.
It is the second record for daily deaths set this week as the virus continues to devastate Latin America's largest country.
