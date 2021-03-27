Mexico reports 5,303 new cases of COVID-19, 651 more deaths

Mexico reported 5,303 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 651 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,219,845 infections and 200,862 deaths, according to health ministry data.

The real numbers of infected people and deaths are likely significantly higher than the official count, the government has said.

