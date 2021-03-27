Left Menu

'We have supplied more vaccines globally than having vaccinated our own people': India tells UN

India has supplied more COVID-19 vaccines globally than vaccinated its own people, the country has told the UN General Assembly and cautioned that vaccine inequity will defeat the collective global resolve to contain the coronavirus as the disparity in the accessibility of vaccines will affect the poorest nations the most.India was one of the initiators of the Political Declaration on Equitable Global Access to COVID-19 Vaccines that garnered the support of more than 180 UN member states.Indias Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador K.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 27-03-2021 09:15 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 09:15 IST
'We have supplied more vaccines globally than having vaccinated our own people': India tells UN

India has supplied more COVID-19 vaccines globally than vaccinated its own people, the country has told the UN General Assembly and cautioned that vaccine inequity will defeat the collective global resolve to contain the coronavirus as the disparity in the accessibility of vaccines will affect the poorest nations the most.

India was one of the initiators of the ‘Political Declaration on Equitable Global Access to COVID-19 Vaccines’ that garnered the support of more than 180 UN member states.

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador K. Nagaraj Naidu said at the General Assembly informal meeting on Friday that while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to persist, the year 2021 began on a positive note with the global scientific community coming up with multiple vaccines to contain the pandemic.

“While the vaccine challenge has been resolved, we are now confronted with ensuring the availability, accessibility, affordability, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. Lack of global cooperation and disparity in the accessibility of vaccines will affect the poorest nations the most,” Naidu said.

India has been at the forefront of the global fight against COVID-19. Naidu told the General Assembly that India will not only be vaccinating 300 million of its own frontline workers over the next six months but in the process has also supplied vaccines to over 70 nations.

''In fact, as of today we have supplied more vaccines globally than have vaccinated our own people,” Naidu said.

Two of India’s vaccines, including the indigenously developed Covaxin, have already been granted emergency authorization, Naidu said, adding that 30 more vaccine candidates are at various phases of clinical trials.

The vaccine Covishield is the version of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India. Covaxin is the indigenously developed vaccine by pharma company Bharat Biotech.

The Political Declaration states that equitable and affordable access to safe and effective COVID19 vaccines must be ensured to have a speedy recovery and contribute to putting an end to the pandemic.

The declaration also expresses deep concern that despite international agreements and initiatives, the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is still uneven worldwide, both among and within countries.

“Therefore, we express our deep concern that a considerable number of countries have not yet had access to COVID-19 vaccines, and stress the need for global solidarity and multilateral cooperation to increase vaccine production and distribution, on regional and global levels.” Naidu said that as highlighted by the declaration equity in access to the vaccine is important for mitigating the impact of the pandemic. “Vaccine inequity will defeat our collective resolve to contain the virus. The current disparity calls for solidarity and cooperation within the international frameworks such as COVAX,” he said.

India, a significant source of supply to Gavi’s COVAX facility, has contributed 20 million doses to the facility last month. India had also announced a gift of 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for UN peacekeepers.

The shipment of vaccines for peacekeepers left Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday and will land in Denmark soon, Naidu said.

India also underlined the need to collaborate on genomic surveillance to track virus mutations and variants and exchange information in a timely fashion.

“Vaccine hesitancy should also be countered with science and public health infrastructure and capacities of health workers in vaccine delivery needs to be strengthened globally,” he said.

Naidu highlighted the need for the international community to collectively work towards supporting initiatives that ensure speedy and equitable distribution of vaccines and therapeutics to the most disadvantaged populations.

“Affordability, access, and logistical issues should in no way become a hindrance in our fight against one of the biggest challenges facing humanity,” he said.

Naidu added that India is working actively with GAVI, the World Health Organisation and ACT Accelerator.

“India and South-Africa have also called for WTO (World Trade Organisation) to suspend intellectual property rights related to COVID-19 for a limited period of time, to ensure rapid scaling-up of manufacturing of vaccines and ensuring accessibility and affordability of vaccines for all,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring that ongoing global immunisation programmes pertaining to polio, diphtheria and other diseases do not get impacted as that will lead to the resurgence of other deadly diseases.

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called for countries to work together so that all States could begin vaccinating within the first 100 days of 2021. He said 177 countries and economies have started vaccination and added that with just 15 days left before the 100 days are up, 36 countries are still waiting for vaccines so they can start inoculating health workers and older people.

President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir said at the meeting that the world, which went into the COVID-19 pandemic together, can emerge from it together as well.

“But that depends on fair and equitable access to vaccines. From the health worker in a small island developing state, to a teacher in a refugee camp, to the elderly in care facilities across our countries, we must all be covered,” Bozkir said.

He stressed that the most vulnerable groups – people on the move, in conflict zones, and those already marginalised – must be prioritised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal Assembly polls: BJP accuses TMC of creating disturbances at polling booths

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP candidate from West Midnapore Samit Das on Saturday alleged that Trinamool Congress is creating disturbances in the rural areas of the district as voting in the first phase of Assembly polls is underway. Das cast ...

West Bengal polls: TMC delegation to meet Chief Electoral Officer to raise 'serious concerns'

A delegation of Trinamool Congress TMC will meet the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer CEO at 12 noon on Saturday to raise some serious concerns, as polling for the first phase of state assembly elections is underway. Taking to Twitter, t...

US says it is proceeding with next steps of Digital Services Tax investigations against six trading partners

The US has announced that it is proceeding with the next steps of Digital Services Tax investigations against Austria, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the UK that can lead to trade actions against the six trading partners of the country.In ...

Mother of Black student says teacher made racist rant

The mother of a Black 12-year-old boy is seeking damages against a Southern California school district after her sons teacher went on a half-hour tirade laced with racism and profanity.Katura Stokes filed a damage claim typically a precurs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021