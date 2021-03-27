Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19, in home isolation

Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19, in home isolationPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 10:28 IST
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home isolation, according to sources close to the family.
Tendulkar is one of the biggest names to have tested positive for the virus in recent times.
''Sachin has got himself tested and the report has come out positive. He has isolated himself and is following all the necessary protocols,'' a source close to family told PTI on Saturday.
The COVID-19 cases have been on a surge in Maharashtra and Mumbai with over 36,000 positive cases recorded on Friday.
Tendulkar recently took part in the Road Safety World Series Challenge veteran's tournament in Raipur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hiran death case: Vaze transferred to Mumbai police's CFC unit
ISL 7: Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan face-off in summit clash
Mumbai court asks police to register offence against Kangana Ranaut after 'Kashmir Ki Yodhha Rani Didda' author accuses her of copyright violation.
Bring back 1993 Mumbai blast accused Dawood Ibrahim to India, hang him: Hindu Sena
Mumbai's 90% COVID-19 patients in past 2 months from highrises