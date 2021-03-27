Left Menu

Woman in UP's Mathura tests positive for South African strain of coronavirus

A 50-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura has been found infected with a South African strain of coronavirus.

ANI | Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-03-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 10:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A 50-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura has been found infected with a South African strain of coronavirus. According to an official statement on Friday, the woman, identified as Heera Devi belongs to Barsana town of the district and she had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 3 at the Deen Dayal Veterinary University. The sample was found infected with the South African strain.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) has ordered to conduct the tests in the entire village to which the woman belongs. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh recorded over 661 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of active cases to 5,049, while the death toll rose to 8,773 with four more fatalities, as per the union health ministry update on Saturday morning.

A total of 5,96,451 patients have recovered from the infection in the state so far. The country started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.

From April 1, the government has decided to vaccinate all above 45 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

