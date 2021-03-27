Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19, in-home isolation

However, I have tested positive today following mild symptoms, the 47-year-old wrote on his Twitter handle. All others at home have tested negative. Take care of all of you, he further wrote in his official statement. The COVID-19 cases have been on a surge in Maharashtra and Mumbai with over 36,000 positive cases recorded on Friday. Tendulkar recently took part in the Road Safety World Series Challenge veterans tournament in Raipur.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 10:48 IST
Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19, in-home isolation
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home isolation.

The former India captain confirmed the news on his social media handle.

One of the biggest names to have tested positive for the virus in recent times, Tendulkar, however, informed that all his other family members have tested negative.

''I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure COVID is kept at bay. However, I have tested positive today following mild symptoms,'' the 47-year-old wrote on his Twitter handle.

''All others at home have tested negative. I have quarantined myself at home and I am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you,'' he further wrote in his official statement.

The COVID-19 cases have been on a surge in Maharashtra and Mumbai with over 36,000 positive cases recorded on Friday.

Tendulkar recently took part in the Road Safety World Series Challenge veteran's tournament in Raipur. He led the Indian team to victory in the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank signs fresh loan agreements worth USD 1.336 billion with Pakistan

The World Bank has signed agreements with Pakistan to provide USD 1.336 billion worth of assistance to boost the cash-strapped countrys foreign exchange reserves and help support social sector programmes.A total of six project agreements, w...

Dominion Voting sues Fox for USD 1.6B over 2020 election claims

Dominion Voting Systems filed a USD 1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News on Friday, arguing the cable news giant, to boost faltering ratings, falsely claimed that the voting company had rigged the 2020 election.The lawsuit is par...

2013 Muzaffarnagar riots: Court allows to withdraw case against BJP leaders

A local court allowed to withdraw a case of inciting violence against 12 BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rana, BJP MLA Sangit Som, former BJP MP Bhartendu Singh and VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi, in connection with the 2013 ...

Sri Lanka releases all 54 Indian fishermen arrested this week

Sri Lanka has released all 54 Indian fishermen arrested this week for allegedly poaching in the countrys territorial waters, Indian officials confirmed on Saturday.The Indian official sources here said that 40 of them were released on Frida...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021