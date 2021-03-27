Shops, commercial establishments shut in Solapur on weekends

Left Menu

As part of the measures, shops and commercial establishments will remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays, an official from the Solapur Municipal Corporation said.There is, however, no restriction on the movement of people on weekends during day time, he said.Shops that come under non-essential category are closed.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-03-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 13:30 IST
Commercial establishments and shops providing non-essential services remained shut in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Saturday, as part of the restrictions imposed in the region due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The district and civic administration in Solapur have imposed stricter measures in the district and directed all commercial establishments and shops engaged in non-essential services to remain shut on weekends.

''In view of the rising cases, we have imposed some restrictions in the city. As part of the measures, shops and commercial establishments will remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays,'' an official from the Solapur Municipal Corporation said.

There is, however, no restriction on the movement of people on weekends during day time, he said.

''Shops that come under non-essential category are closed. The objective is to reduce crowding in markets,'' he added.

In other measures, all shops can remain open between 7 am and 7 pm on weekdays, the official said.

As per the official order, shopkeepers and traders have to put up information in shops regarding their antigen- RTPCR tests and vaccination status.

Hotels, restaurants and permit rooms are allowed to function with 50 per cent seating capacity till 8 pm, while home delivery facility will be allowed till 10 pm, it was stated.

Apart from this, Holi celebrations have been banned in hotels, resorts and open spaces.

The administration has also urged people to celebrate Shab-e-Barat in a simple manner without processions.

