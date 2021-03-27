Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 15:40 IST
Hope to launch Covax by September this year, says Adar Poonawalla
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pune-based Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Saturday informed that the trials for 'Covovax', a vaccine developed by Novavax, have begun in India, and added that he is hoping the vaccine launch will take place by September this year. "Covovax trials finally begin in India; the vaccine is made through a partnership with Novavax and Serum Institute of India. It has been tested against African and UK variants of COVID19 and has overall efficacy of 89 percent. Hope to launch by September 2021," Poonawalla informed in a tweet.

It may be noted that the SII is already manufacturing millions of doses of Covishield vaccine in technical collaboration with Oxford University and AstraZeneca. In a press statement, Novavax had earlier announced that NVX-CoV2373, its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, met the primary endpoint, with a vaccine efficacy of 89.3 percent, in its Phase three clinical trial conducted in the United Kingdom (UK).

The study assessed efficacy during a period with high transmission and with a new UK variant strain of the virus emerging and circulating widely. It was conducted in partnership with the UK government's Vaccines Taskforce. The country started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.

From April 1, the government has decided to vaccinate all above 45 years. Currently, Covishied and Covaxin vaccines are being used in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

