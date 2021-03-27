Left Menu

Spain to require arrivals by land from France to present negative COVID test

Spain is to require people arriving by land from France to present a negative COVID-19 test, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, amid rising numbers of French arrivals and an uptick in Spain's coronavirus rate.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 27-03-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 16:16 IST
Spain to require arrivals by land from France to present negative COVID test

Spain is to require people arriving by land from France to present a negative COVID-19 test, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, amid rising numbers of French arrivals and an uptick in Spain's coronavirus rate. Anyone arriving by land from risk areas will have to present a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test that was taken within 72 hours prior to their arrival.

"The order will take effect three days after its publication in the Official State Gazette and until the government declares the end of the health crisis situation caused by COVID-19," the Health Ministry said in a statement. The new requirement will not apply to truck drivers, cross-border workers, and people who live within 30 kilometres (20 miles) of the border.

Many French people, weary of their own lockdown, have been flocking over the border to enjoy open bars and restaurants in areas such as Madrid. But Spain's coronavirus infection rate has continued to climb steadily over the past week, suggesting a long decline could be in danger of reversing.

The rate, which is measured over the preceding 14 days, rose on Friday to 138.6 per 100,000 people from 134 on Thursday, the Health Ministry said. It reported 7,586 new cases, bringing Spain's overall tally to 3.26 million. The death toll rose by 590 to 75,010. The Health Ministry said risk areas were those classified by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The centre's map shows that includes the whole of France.

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bhopal: Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches state command, control center as part of SUMAN scheme

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with State Health Minister PR Choudhary launched State Level Integrated Command and Control Center as part of the Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan SUMAN scheme in Bhopal on Saturday.Acco...

Assam elections: 62.09 per cent of 81.09 lakh electors exercise their franchise till 3 pm in first phase of polling in 47 assembly seats.

Assam elections 62.09 per cent of 81.09 lakh electors exercise their franchise till 3 pm in first phase of polling in 47 assembly seats....

Railway traffic resumes after deadly crash in southern Egypt

Rail traffic resumed Saturday in southern Egypt, authorities said, a day after two trains collided, killing at least 32 people and injuring 165 others. The collision of two passenger trains in the province of Sohag, about 440 kilometers 270...

India, B'desh want stability, love and peace instead of instability, terror and unrest in world:Modi

India and Bangladesh want stability, love and peace instead of instability, terror and unrest in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he underlined that the two friendly neighbours want to see the world progressing th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021