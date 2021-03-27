Left Menu

Visakhapatnam: 59 Andhra University students test positive for coronavirus

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, 59 students of Andhra University College of Engineering tested COVID positive.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 27-03-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 19:35 IST
Visakhapatnam: 59 Andhra University students test positive for coronavirus
Visual of Andhra University (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, 59 students of Andhra University College of Engineering tested COVID positive. Earlier today, District collector Vinay Chand reviewed the situation of Covid cases with Andhra Medical College (AMC) principal Sudhakar and District medical and health officer Dr P Suryanarayana in Andhra University.

Suryanarayana told ANI, "On Friday, 59 Andhra University Engineering College students who live in hostels tested positive. After a student tested positive, the health officials collected samples of 850 students, of which 59 tested positive." "An asymptomatic student was living in University's hostel. After he tested positive, the health officials collected samples of 850 students, of which 450 results came out by the evening. Of them, 59 tested positive. Andhra University authorities, with the help of medical personnel, created two hostel blocks for isolation and four blocks for quarantine," he said.

Today, Andhra Pradesh reported 947 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 8,97,810. India recorded 62,258 new COVID-19 cases, 30,386 recoveries, and 291 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. With this, the total cases in the country mounted to 1,19,08,910 including 4,52,647 active cases and 1,12,95,023 recoveries. The death toll has gone up to 1,61,240.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 11,64,915 samples were tested on March 24. A total of 5,81,09,773 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country.

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuelans fleeing to Colombia accuse soldiers of abuses

Venezuelans fleeing to Colombia to escape clashes between the Venezuelan military and irregular armed groups have accused soldiers of abuses, including killing civilians.The flow of thousands of refugees began on Sunday after Venezuelas Nat...

16-year-old girl run over by train in UP's Fatehpur

A 16-year-old girl died on Saturday morning after being run over by a train near Shahipur village here, police said.The victim, Sangita, was run over around 7 am while she was crossing the rail tracks along with some friends, Station House ...

India, B'desh want stability, love and peace instead of instability, terror and unrest in world: PM Modi

India and Bangladesh want stability, love and peace instead of instability, terror and unrest in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he underlined that the two friendly neighbours want to see the world progressing th...

China sanctions U.S. and Canadian bodies over Xinjiang

China on Saturday imposed sanctions against two American religious rights officials and one Canadian lawmaker in response to sanctions imposed by the United States and Canada over Xinjiang.Beijing has been pushing back against sanctions imp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021