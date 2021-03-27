Left Menu

Negative coronavirus report must for those entering Gujarat

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-03-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 19:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Gujarat government on Saturday announced that a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report will be mandatory for those arriving from other states.

Earlier, the government had made negative test reports must only for those coming from neighboring Maharashtra which has been worst hit by the pandemic.

''The coronavirus infection rate is increasing in many states of the country. It is also seen that prevalence of COVID-19 is high among those who have travel history,'' the state health department said in a notification.

In view of this, those entering Gujarat from other states must have undergone RT-PCR test in the previous 72 hours and carry a negative report, it said.

The order will come into force from April 1.

In the last few days, Gujarat has been witnessing a surge in cases of coronavirus with Ahmedabad and Surat being the worst affected.

The state recorded 2,190 new cases on Friday, the highest since the start of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

