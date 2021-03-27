Negative coronavirus report must for those entering Gujarat

Negative coronavirus report must for those entering GujaratPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-03-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 19:43 IST
The Gujarat government on Saturday announced that a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report will be mandatory for those arriving from other states.
Earlier, the government had made negative test reports must only for those coming from neighboring Maharashtra which has been worst hit by the pandemic.
''The coronavirus infection rate is increasing in many states of the country. It is also seen that prevalence of COVID-19 is high among those who have travel history,'' the state health department said in a notification.
In view of this, those entering Gujarat from other states must have undergone RT-PCR test in the previous 72 hours and carry a negative report, it said.
The order will come into force from April 1.
In the last few days, Gujarat has been witnessing a surge in cases of coronavirus with Ahmedabad and Surat being the worst affected.
The state recorded 2,190 new cases on Friday, the highest since the start of the pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ahmedabad
- Surat
- RT-PCR
- state health department
- Gujarat
- Maharashtra
ALSO READ
England beat India by eight wickets in first T20 International in Ahmedabad.
NHSRCL signs MoU with Japanese firm for track work of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project
Surat college, 2 schools shut as 20 students contract COVID-19
COVID-19: Gujarat's Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation shuts shops after 10 pm in 8 wards
Three Surat residents receive certificates without getting vaccine jab