Rajasthan records 857 new COVID-19 cases

With 857 fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, the infection tally in the state rose to 3,29,595 on Saturday.

No new death due to COVID-19 was reported in the state, according to an official report.

A maximum of 114 fresh cases were reported from Kota, followed by Jodhpur 105, Udaipur 77 and Dungarpur 66, among others.

A total of 3,20,426 people have recovered from the infection so far, while there are 6,358 active cases in the state.

