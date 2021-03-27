New Dutch coronavirus cases above 8,500, most since January -data

Health authorities in the Netherlands reported 8,798 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours on Saturday, the highest level seen since early January, according to public data.

The National Institute for Health (RIVM) has forecast that new cases will continue to rise through late April, even with the country's current lockdown measures that include an evening curfew and bans on public and private gatherings.

