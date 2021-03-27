Left Menu

Indonesia sees vaccination slowdown as India delays shipments

India's move will affect supplies to the GAVI/WHO-backed global COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, through which 64 lower-income countries including Indonesia are supposed to get doses from SII. Indonesia, which is suffering one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, was scheduled to receive 2.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX program on March 22 and 7.8 million doses next month, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a media briefing.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 27-03-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 20:02 IST
Indonesia sees vaccination slowdown as India delays shipments
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

Indonesia expects a slowdown in COVID-19 inoculations next month as India delays shipments of AstraZeneca vaccines, its health minister said on Saturday.

India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot made by Serum Institute of India (SII), prioritizing domestic demand as infections rise, Reuters reported earlier this week. India's move will affect supplies to the GAVI/WHO-backed global COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, through which 64 lower-income countries including Indonesia are supposed to get doses from SII.

Indonesia, which is suffering one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, was scheduled to receive 2.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX program on March 22 and 7.8 million doses next month, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a media briefing. "This definitely will affect (the vaccination process) because in April we only have around 7 million doses from Sinovac," Budi said, referring to the Chinese maker of rival vaccines which has also been supplying Indonesia.

As Indonesia is injecting around 500,000 doses per day, the supply for April will be used within around two weeks, he added. Indonesia had received 1.1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the start of the month and had started their rollout this week.

Southeast Asia's biggest country launched its immunization program in January and aims to reach 181.5 million people within a year. As of Saturday, roughly 3.2 million people had been fully vaccinated, official data showed. Some 1.49 million people have been infected in Indonesia since the start of the pandemic and more than 40,000 killed.

"We are still lobbying GAVI in the hope of securing even a small number of doses from AstraZeneca in April," Budi said. He said GAVI, an alliance of countries, companies and charities that promotes vaccination, had indicated to the government that shipments may resume in May but this was not yet certain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DMK cadres should not use derogatory language when campaigning: MK Stalin

Ahead of the state Assembly polls, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday asked his party cadres not to use derogatory language while campaigning for election. Dear members of the party, I urge you to keep in mind ou...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected sports stories at 2110 hours STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-PREVIEW 3rd ODI Strategic shift could be on cards for India in series decider By Nikhil Bapat Pune, Mar 27 PTI Indian cricket team may like t...

Delhi zoo to bring 3 more tigers for breeding purposes; ostrich, chinkara to be added

The Delhi zoo may soon get three tigers from Chennai and Nagpur for breeding purposes under an animal exchange programme, officials said on Saturday.Director Ramesh Pandey said they have proposed to bring a pair of tigers from the Gorewada ...

Turkey approves development plans for Istanbul canal - minister

Turkey has approved development plans for a huge canal on the edge of Istanbul, Environment Minister Murat Kurum said on Saturday, advancing a project which has attracted criticism over its cost and environmental impact. The step came a yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021