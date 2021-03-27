No new COVID-19 case in Nagaland

Nagaland did not report any fresh COVID-19 case on Saturday, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The COVID-19 tally in the state remained at 12,229.

''No +ve case and no recoveries of COVID-19 reported today,'' the Health minister said in a tweet.

The state now has five active COVID-19 cases, while 11,979 people have recovered from the disease, Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Denis Hangsing said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is 97.95 percent, he said.

The coronavirus death toll in the state is 91, Hangsing said, adding that 154 patients have migrated to other states.

Nagaland has so far tested a total of 1,35,859 samples for COVID-19, including 75,325 on RT-PCR, 37,514 on TrueNat and 23,020 on Rapid Antigen Test, he said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said so far 59,409 people have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said 36,232 frontline workers, 11,974 healthcare professionals, 8,903 senior citizens and 2,300 people above 45 years with specified comorbidities have received the vaccine.

A total of 8,076 healthcare workers and 13,784 frontline workers have received the second shot of the COVID- 19 vaccine, he added.

