Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 30,000 for first time this year

Turkey has recorded 30,021 new coronavirus cases in the space of 24 hours, the highest number this year, health ministry data showed on Saturday.

Measures to curb the pandemic in Turkey were eased this month.

The cumulative number of cases stood at 3,179,115 and the latest daily death toll was 151, bringing the cumulative toll to 30,923.

