Left Menu

Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 30,000 for first time this year

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 27-03-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 21:47 IST
Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 30,000 for first time this year
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey has recorded 30,021 new coronavirus cases in the space of 24 hours, the highest number this year, health ministry data showed on Saturday.

Measures to curb the pandemic in Turkey were eased this month.

The cumulative number of cases stood at 3,179,115 and the latest daily death toll was 151, bringing the cumulative toll to 30,923.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt puts cap on number of guests at marriage, other events in Delhi after COVID cases surge

In view of the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Saturday put a cap of 200 guests in marriage and other events at open-air venues and 100 people for closed spaces in the city.In an order, Chi...

India, Bangladesh for removing non-tariff barriers; greater ties in energy, connectivity

India and Bangladesh on Saturday emphasized the need for removing non-tariff barriers to enhance bilateral trade as the two neighbors agreed for greater cooperation in energy and connectivity as well as speedy conclusion of study on a Compr...

Stalin picks graft allegations to pin TN CM down in Assembly poll campaign

DMK chief M K Stalin on Saturday leveled corruption allegations against Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his Cabinet colleagues and vowed appropriate action to prosecute them if voted to power.In his campaign here for the April 6 Assembly p...

BJP did nothing for family of IB officer who lost his life in northeast Delhi riots: AAP

The BJP made tall promises to the family of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma who lost his life during the riots here last year, but it did nothing, the AAP claimed on Saturday, a day after the Delhi government announced that a job w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021