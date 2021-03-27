DDMA puts cap on number of guests at marriage, other events in Delhi after surge in COVID cases

In view of recent surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Saturday put a cap of 200 guests in marriage and other events being organized at open-air venues and of 100 people for closed spaces in the city.

In an order, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said not more than 50 people will be allowed at funerals in the national capital.

Dev, who is also chairperson of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) state executive committee, said the order will be in force till April 30.

He, however, said status quo will be maintained regarding permissible and prohibited activities in the city.

Delhi reported 1,558 coronavirus cases for the third day on a row on Saturday, while 10 more people, the highest in around two-and-a-half months, succumbed to the disease.

This is the highest number of cases since December 15 last year when 1,617 people tested positive for the virus, according to official data.

The city had recorded 1,534 cases on Friday, 1,515 on Thursday, 1,254 on Wednesday and 1,101 cases on Tuesday -- the first time since December 24 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000-mark.

