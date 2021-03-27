Left Menu

Italy reports 380 coronavirus deaths, 24,000 new cases

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 28,621 on Saturday, up from 28,472 the previous day. There were 264 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 288 on Friday.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 27-03-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 21:59 IST
Italy reports 380 coronavirus deaths, 24,000 new cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Italy reported 380 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 457 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell slightly to 23,839 from 23,987 the day before. Some 357,154 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the space of 24 hours, compared with the previous 354,982.

Italy has registered 107,636 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain's and the seventh-highest in the world. It has reported 3.5 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 28,621 on Saturday, up from 28,472 the previous day.

There were 264 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 288 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients stood at 3,635, compared to 3,628.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain records 4,715 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Britain recorded 4,715 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down from 6,187 the day before, with 58 more deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test result.Official statistics showed that 29.7 million people had received a first dose of...

12 vulture carcasses found in Jalpaiguri district

Twelve vulture carcasses were found at Mal in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district on Saturday, a top forest department official said.The carcass of a stray cattle was also found at the spot, near Chel river, the official said.Chief Wildlife Wa...

Delhi govt puts cap on number of guests at marriage, other events in Delhi after COVID cases surge

In view of the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Saturday put a cap of 200 guests in marriage and other events at open-air venues and 100 people for closed spaces in the city.In an order, Chi...

India, Bangladesh for removing non-tariff barriers; greater ties in energy, connectivity

India and Bangladesh on Saturday emphasized the need for removing non-tariff barriers to enhance bilateral trade as the two neighbors agreed for greater cooperation in energy and connectivity as well as speedy conclusion of study on a Compr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021