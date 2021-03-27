Italy reports 380 coronavirus deaths, 24,000 new cases

Italy reported 380 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 457 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell slightly to 23,839 from 23,987 the day before. Some 357,154 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the space of 24 hours, compared with the previous 354,982.

Italy has registered 107,636 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain's and the seventh-highest in the world. It has reported 3.5 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 28,621 on Saturday, up from 28,472 the previous day.

There were 264 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 288 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients stood at 3,635, compared to 3,628.

