COVID-19: Over 37,000 people vaccinated in Delhi on Saturday by 6 pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 22:04 IST
Representative Image

Over 37,000 beneficiaries received shots of COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital by 6 pm on Thursday and so far seven of them have reported adverse events, officials said.

In the age bracket of 45-59 years, 6,034 people received the shots, while 22,932 senior citizens also got their first jabs by 6 pm, an official said.

The second dose of vaccine was given to 4,163 people, while 2,828 frontline and 1,777 healthcare workers got their first shot, he said.

A total of 37,734 people were vaccinated across the city and seven cases of minor AEFI (adverse events following immunization) were recorded by 6 pm, officials said.

Vaccination centers in the city have been operating from 9 am to 9 pm since Monday. Delhi reported over 1,500 coronavirus cases for the third day on the trot on Saturday, while 10 more people, the highest in around two-and-a-half months, succumbed to the disease, the Health Department said.

This is the highest number of cases since December 15 when 1,617 people tested positive for the virus, according to official data.

The 1,558 new infections pushed the tally to 6,55,834, while over 6.38 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The city had recorded 1,534 cases on Friday, 1,515 cases on Thursday, 1,254 cases on Wednesday, and 1,101 cases on Tuesday -- the first time since December 24 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000 marks.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain Saturday dismissed any possibility of imposing another lockdown in Delhi, saying it was not a solution to checking the spread of the coronavirus that is again surging.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority had on Tuesday ordered that there will be no public celebrations in the national capital during upcoming festivals such as Holi and Navratri.

Jain said action will be taken against those found violating the directions issued for Holi celebrations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

