Britain records 4,715 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Britain recorded 4,715 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down from 6,187 the day before, with 58 more deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test result.

Official statistics showed that 29.7 million people had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

