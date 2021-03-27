Britain records 4,715 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Britain records 4,715 new COVID-19 cases on SaturdayReuters | London | Updated: 27-03-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 22:46 IST
Britain recorded 4,715 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down from 6,187 the day before, with 58 more deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test result.
Official statistics showed that 29.7 million people had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Also Read: Britain urges citizens to leave Myanmar over rising violence
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain