In Maharashtra, 55.31 lakh people have received COVID-19 jabs

Maharashtra's tally of the people receiving COVID-19 shots so far has reached 55,31,324, an official said on Saturday.

On Friday, 2,65,862 people were vaccinated across the state.

The state so far administered the first dose of vaccines to 9,64,238 healthcare workers while 4,63,919 others have received the second dose.

A total of 7,84,306 frontline workers have received the first dose of the vaccine and 2,39,252 workers in this category got the second dose as well.

In the category of people in the age group of 40 years to 60 years with comorbidities, 5,76,057 beneficiaries have received the first dose. A total of 25,03,552 senior citizens have received the vaccine shots so far.

