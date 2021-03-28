Left Menu

COVAX expects full vaccine supplies from India's Serum in May, says UNICEF

A World Health Organization (WHO)-backed programme to supply coronavirus vaccines to poorer countries expects that the Serum Institute of India (SII) will resume full deliveries of the AstraZeneca shot to it in May, UNICEF said on Saturday. "Deliveries of SII/AZ vaccine are expected to begin fully again by May, with catch-up deliveries to reach every participant’s full allocation up to May, accelerating thereafter," a UNICEF spokeswoman told Reuters in an email.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 00:05 IST
COVAX expects full vaccine supplies from India's Serum in May, says UNICEF

A World Health Organization (WHO)-backed programme to supply coronavirus vaccines to poorer countries expects that the Serum Institute of India (SII) will resume full deliveries of the AstraZeneca shot to it in May, UNICEF said on Saturday.

"Deliveries of SII/AZ vaccine are expected to begin fully again by May, with catch-up deliveries to reach every participant’s full allocation up to May, accelerating thereafter," a UNICEF spokeswoman told Reuters in an email. The spokeswoman added that the programme, known as COVAX, was in talks with New Delhi to secure "some supply" in April too. COVAX was expecting a total of 90 million doses from SII in March and April, of which it has received about 28 million.

UNICEF is the distributing partner of the programme, run with the GAVI vaccine alliance. India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, said on Friday it would make domestic COVID-19 inoculations a priority as infections surge, and had told international buyers of its decision.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that India's decision was "understandable" but that the WHO was in talks so it continues providing doses to other countries. So far COVAX has delivered 32 million vaccine doses to 61 countries, but 36 countries still await vaccines to start inoculations, Tedros said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Tawhida Ben Cheikh: Google dedicates doodle to Tunisia's first female physician

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 launching on March 29

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Around 1,200 prisoners to be freed ahead of Rajasthan Day on March 30

The Ashok Gehlot government will release around 1,200 prisoners, serving sentences in various jails of the state, ahead of the Rajasthan Day celebrations on March 30.The decision was taken on Chief Minister Gehlots initiative, an official s...

Five killed, dozens injured in anti-Modi protests in Bangladesh

At least five people were killed and dozens injured in police gunfire in eastern Bangladesh on Saturday, a hospital doctor said, as security forces tried to quell protests against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hundreds o...

Elite UK schools in spotlight over claims of misogyny, rape

he London police department says it is investigating multiple alleged offenses described on a website that a young woman set up to expose cases of sexual harassment, assault and rape culture at schools across the UK.The Everyones Invited si...

UP CM dedicates Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Prani Udyan to people

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dedicated the Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Prani Udyan here to the people on Saturday.Adityanath said that the Gorakhpur zoo, third in the state after Kanpur and Lucknow, would be a new identity of d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021