Mexico reports 4,922 new coronavirus cases, 567 more deaths

Mexico reports 4,922 new coronavirus cases, 567 more deathsReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 28-03-2021 01:08 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 01:05 IST
Mexico on Saturday reported 4,922 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 567 more fatalities, bringing the country's total to 2,224,767 infections and 201,429 deaths, according to health ministry data.
Actual numbers are likely significantly higher than the official count, the government has said.
