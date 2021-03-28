Left Menu

Brazil Covid-19 death toll exceeds 3,000 for second day in a row -health ministry

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2021 03:19 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 03:19 IST
Brazil recorded 85,948 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 3,438 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, the second day in a row fatalities have exceeded 3,000.

Brazil has registered nearly 12.5 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 310,550, according to ministry data.

