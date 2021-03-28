El Salvador says to receive 1 mln vaccines from China on Sunday

El Salvador says to receive 1 mln vaccines from China on SundayReuters | San Salvador | Updated: 28-03-2021 07:18 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 07:18 IST
El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele said on Saturday that 1 million Sinovac vaccines against COVID-19 would arrive in the Central American country early on Sunday from China.
Writing on Twitter, Bukele said the vaccines were already en route and part of a purchase El Salvador made with Sinovac.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
