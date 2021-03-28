UK has planned for second COVID-19 vaccine doses, says minister

UK has planned for second COVID-19 vaccine doses, says ministerReuters | London | Updated: 28-03-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 13:35 IST
Britain has planned to ensure second COVID-19 doses are administered on time, culture minister Oliver Dowden said on Sunday amid concerns over supplies due to friction with the European Union.
"In all of our planning, we have factored in getting that second dose of the vaccine," he told Sky News.
When asked about a Mail on Sunday newspaper report that the Moderna vaccine would be deployed in Britain for the first time in mid-April, Dowden said: "We do expect Moderna to come later this month."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
