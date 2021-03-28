Some hauliers arriving in England to face COVID-19 tests

Lorry drivers arriving in England from outside Britain and Ireland for more than two days will need to take COVID-19 tests in a bid to tackle the spread of any future variants, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Sunday.

Affected hauliers will need to take a test within 48 hours and one every 72 hours thereafter as part of the new rules. "This is to ensure we keep track of any future coronavirus variants of concern," Shapps wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested earlier this week that Britain might need to tighten restrictions on arrivals from France, including truck drivers. A similar move by France in December caused chaos in southern England when it was introduced at short notice but the industry believes there is now enough rapid testing available for it not to cause too much of an impact, a source told Reuters on Friday.

Britain has banned foreign travel until at least May 17, although essential workers such as truck drivers have been allowed to cross borders to supply the country's food stores and manufacturing plants.

