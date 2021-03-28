EU's Breton sees similar summer tourist season to last year

European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Sunday that he hopes Europe will have a summer tourist season "comparable to last year", supported by mass vaccination against COVID-19.

Breton, who heads the EU executive's vaccine task force, reiterated on RTL radio and TV channel LCI that the EU should deliver enough COVID-19 vaccines by mid-July to allow the bloc to reach collective immunity.

