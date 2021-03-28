Left Menu

Coronavirus variants from Brazil, South Africa are less susceptible to antibodies, says study

Moreover, these variants were less well inhibited by antibodies from convalescent or vaccinated individuals, they partially bypassed the neutralising effect of the antibodies, said Jan Munch, another co-author of the study.The study noted that vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 may offer reduced protection from SARS-CoV-2 variants B.1.351 and P.1.Our findings show that it is important to limit the spread of the virus as much as possible until widespread vaccination is feasible.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 28-03-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 16:22 IST
Coronavirus variants from Brazil, South Africa are less susceptible to antibodies, says study

Variant forms of the novel coronavirus which were first reported in South Africa and Brazil are less efficiently inhibited by antibodies from recovered patients and vaccinated individuals, a new study confirms.

According to the research, published in the journal Cell, recovery from COVID-19 as well as vaccination may offer only incomplete protection against these mutant virus forms.

''This is worrisome because the rapid spread of variants that might not be efficiently inhibited by antibodies could undermine our current vaccination strategy,'' said Stefan Pohlmann, a co-author of the study from the German Primate Center in Gottingen.

These virus variants have mutations in the spike protein -- the structure on the surface of the virus that is responsible for attachment to host cells -- the researchers said.

In order for the virus to enter a cell, they said it must first attach to the host cell surface using its spike protein, which is located on the viral envelope. The spike protein is also the target for antibody therapies and vaccines aimed at preventing the virus from replicating in the body, they researchers added.

Based on the research, the scientists said an antibody used for COVID-19 therapy did not inhibit the South African and Brazilian coronavirus variants -- B.1.351 and P.1. ''Moreover, these variants were less well inhibited by antibodies from convalescent or vaccinated individuals, they partially bypassed the neutralising effect of the antibodies,'' said Jan Munch, another co-author of the study.

The study noted that vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 may offer reduced protection from SARS-CoV-2 variants B.1.351 and P.1.

''Our findings show that it is important to limit the spread of the virus as much as possible until widespread vaccination is feasible. Otherwise, we risk the emergence of new variants that cannot be effectively controlled by the currently available vaccines,'' said Markus Hoffmann, first author of the study.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's Maharashtra state imposes night curfew after record COVID spike

Authorities in Indias western state of Maharashtra imposed night curfews on Sunday to tackle a record surge in COVID-19 cases with the financial capital Mumbai reporting 6,123 new cases, the highest single-day spike since March last year. W...

Maharashtra: Rifle, explosives seized in anti-Naxal operation

Police have seized a rifle and some explosives which Naxals were allegedly planning to use to ambush security forces in Maharashtras Gadchiroli district, officials said on Sunday.Acting on an information about the rebels gathering in large ...

BJP MLA attack: Punjab governor condemns incident, seeks report from state govt

Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore on Sunday condemned the recent attack on a BJP legislator in Muktsar district and sought a report from the Congress-led government in this regard.The governor also called up Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder ...

Putin: Russia to reach herd immunity to COVID-19 by end-summer - Ifax

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he expected Russia to reach herd immunity to coronavirus and lift pandemic-related restrictions by the end of summer, the Interfax news agency reported on Sunday, citing his televised comments.Putin, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021