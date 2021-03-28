Left Menu

EU's Breton hopes vaccine push can boost Europe's summer tourist season

European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Sunday that he hoped Europe will have a summer tourist season this year, supported by a ramp-up in its COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Breton, who heads the European Union's executive's vaccine task force, reiterated on RTL radio and TV channel LCI that the European Union should deliver 420 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by mid-July, enough to allow the bloc to reach collective immunity.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 17:42 IST
EU's Breton hopes vaccine push can boost Europe's summer tourist season
Breton reiterated that the EU will ensure that the coronavirus vaccine produced by AstraZeneca within the bloc stay there until the company returns to fulfilling its delivery commitments. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Sunday that he hoped Europe will have a summer tourist season this year, supported by a ramp-up in its COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Breton, who heads the European Union's executive's vaccine task force, reiterated on RTL radio and TV channel LCI that the European Union should deliver 420 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by mid-July, enough to allow the bloc to reach collective immunity. "We have to shift to the next gear," he said of the EU's vaccination campaign.

"This will be the price for having a tourist season that I hope will be comparable to last year's, which in the end wasn't so bad in the context we're in." The planned introduction of a common EU vaccine certificate in June would support the resumption of travel, he added.

The tourism and travel sectors have been hammered by the year-old coronavirus pandemic, despite a partial revival last summer between the first and second waves of the virus in Europe. The EU has blamed big shortfalls of AstraZeneca doses for its slow vaccine roll-out, in a dispute that has created tensions with former EU member Britain.

Breton reiterated that the EU will ensure that the coronavirus vaccine produced by AstraZeneca within the bloc stay there until the company returns to fulfilling its delivery commitments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK working with anti-doping probe into rider's abnormal test

British cycling and anti-doping authorities said they are committed to working with the World Anti-Doping Agency to look into allegations surrounding the investigation of an abnormal drugs test by a rider in 2010.The Mail on Sunday newspape...

UP: Cops blame rats for disappearance of seized illicit liquor from police station

A probe has been initiated into a claim by a local police station that rats were behind the disappearance of a large number of seized cartons of illicit liquor from a strongroom.A senior police officer said over 1,400 cartons of liquor have...

World Bank re-engages with Sudan following arrears clearance

The World Bank will shortly begin the process of allocating some 2 billion in grants to Sudan, a bank official said, representing the countrys return to the international financial system after decades of isolation.Priority areas for the fu...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. U.S. administers 140 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDCThe United States has administered 140,180,735 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 180,644,125 doses as of Saturday mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021