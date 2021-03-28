Goa sees 131 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 104 recoveries

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 131 and reached 57,584 on Sunday, while the day also saw two deaths and 104 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the state is now 826 while the recovery count is 55,354, leaving it with an active caseload of 1,404, he added.

With 1,767 samples being examined on Sunday, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 5,39,339, the official said.

