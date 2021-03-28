Left Menu

Malta tightens COVID restrictions to prevent Easter surge

Malta limited the number of people who can meet in public spaces to two on Sunday as it seeks to prevent a surge of COVID-19 cases over Easter.

Reuters | Valletta | Updated: 28-03-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 19:23 IST
Malta tightens COVID restrictions to prevent Easter surge

Malta limited the number of people who can meet in public spaces to two on Sunday as it seeks to prevent a surge of COVID-19 cases over Easter. Prime Minister Robert Abela said measures introduced earlier in March, including the closing of schools and restaurants, had proven effective, but although the number of new cases has been going down, this was not the time to ease restrictions.

He said fines for those disobeying the rule were being raised to 300 euros ($353.88) per person from 100 euros. The rule does not apply to members of the same household.

The island had previously allowed up to four people from different households to meet. Abela also said that all travellers to Malta will, from Monday, be required to produce a negative test result for the virus taken not more than 72 hours before departure.

People who turn up without a test result will be tested on arrival. Those who refuse, or test positive, will be put in quarantine. Malta, an island of 500,000, saw a record 510 new COVID-19 cases on March 10, but numbers have since come down consistently, with the health ministry reporting just 67 new cases on Sunday and the lowest number of active cases this year at 1,402.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said in a tweet on Saturday that 30% of Malta’s adult population had received a first jab of the COVID vaccine and between 12% and 13% had received the second one, putting Malta at the head of vaccinations in the European Union. ($1 = 0.8477 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers celebrate ‘Holika Dahan’ by burning copies of Centre’s farm laws

Farmers camping at Delhi borders on Sunday burnt copies of the Centres new farm laws they have been protesting against during Holika Dahan, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said.The protesting farmers celebrated Holi at the borders and maintained ...

Did COVID-19 stress, uncertainty stall anti-smoking push?

A year after COVID-19 upended life for millions of Americans, there are troubling signs that the coronavirus may have also slowed progress against another deadly health threat smoking.Fewer smokers called quit-smoking hotlines last year and...

Rugby-Struggling Waratahs part ways with coach Penney

NSW Waratahs parted ways with head coach Rob Penney on Sunday after five defeats in five games left the team bottom of the Super Rugby AU standings.The Waratahs lost 46-14 to the Queensland Reds on Saturday, putting them 22 points adrift of...

Mexico says COVID-19 deaths likely 60% higher than confirmed toll

Mexicos death toll from the coronavirus pandemic is likely at least 60 higher than the confirmed number, putting it in excess of 300,000, according to government data. Updated figures httpscoronavirus.gob.mxexceso-de-mortalidad-en-mexico on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021