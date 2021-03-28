COVID-19: Nagpur sees record 58 deaths, tally rises by 3,970

COVID-19: Nagpur sees record 58 deaths, tally rises by 3,970PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-03-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 20:39 IST
Nagpur district on Sunday saw a record 58 COVID-19 deaths, while an addition of 3,970 cases took the overall tally to 2,18,820, an official said.
The toll in the district is now 4,931, while the recovery count stands at 1,76,113, which includes 3,479 people who were discharged on Sunday, he added.
Nagpur's active caseload is 37,776, the official said.
With 16,155 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Nagpur went up to 15,91,498.
