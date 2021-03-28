Italy reports 297 coronavirus deaths and 19,611 new cases

Italy reported 297 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 380 the day before, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 19,611 from 23,839.

Some 272,630 coronavirus tests were carried out in the space of 24 hours, compared with a previous 357,154, the health ministry said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)