PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-03-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 21:08 IST
At 6,923, Mumbai reports highest number of new cases in day
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai on Sunday reported the highest rise in COVID-19 cases so far by adding 6,923 new infections, taking the tally to 3,98,674, the city civic body said.

With eight more persons succumbing to the viral infection, the count of fatalities in Mumbai rose to 11,649.

A total of 3,380 people were discharged during the day, taking the overall number of recoveries in the megapolis to 3,40,935, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With 46,450 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai went up to 39,83,380, it said.

At 73, Dharavi slum cluster reported the highest number of new cases in a day, taking the count of cases to 4,770. The number of active cases is 439.

There are 57 active containment zones in Mumbai, the BMC said, adding that 569 buildings have been sealed after new cases were reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

