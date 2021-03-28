French COVID-19 intensive care patient numbers rise again

French COVID-19 intensive care patient numbers rise againReuters | Paris | Updated: 28-03-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 21:19 IST
France on Sunday recorded a further rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units to 4,872 from 4,766 the previous day, health ministry data showed.
The overall number of COVID-19 patients in hospital rose to 27,712 from 27,259.
