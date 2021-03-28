C'garh sees 2,153 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths, 672 recoveries
Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,40,093 on Sunday as 2,153 people tested positive for the infection, while 15 deaths took the toll to 4,076, a health official said.The number of recoveries reached 3,16,778 after 27 people were discharged from hospital and 645 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 19,239 active cases, he said.Raipur district reported 371 new cases, taking its total count to 63,211, including 876 deaths.PTI | Raipur | Updated: 28-03-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 21:52 IST
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,40,093 on Sunday as 2,153 people tested positive for the infection, while 15 deaths took the toll to 4,076, a health official said.
The number of recoveries reached 3,16,778 after 27 people were discharged from hospital and 645 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 19,239 active cases, he said.
''Raipur district reported 371 new cases, taking its total count to 63,211, including 876 deaths. Durg district saw 785 new cases, Rajnandgaon 225 and Bilaspur 110. Of the fatalities recorded during the day, 10 took place on Sunday, four on Saturday and one earlier,'' he said.
With 24,686 samples being examined on Sunday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 56,83,532.
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,40,093, New cases 2,153, Deaths 4,076, Recovered 3,16,778, Active cases 19,239, Tests today 24,686, Total tests 56,83,532.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Durg
- Chhattisgarh's
- Rajnandgaon 225
- Raipur
ALSO READ
Ram worshipped Devi Durga as she is superior to him: Mamata at poll rally
SMVDSB, CPWD sign MoU for construction of Durga Bhawan at Vaishno Devi
C'garh: Four held for killing family in Durg district
If voted to power in WB, BJP will ensure Durga, Saraswati puja held without hindrance: Shah
If voted to power in WB, BJP will ensure Durga, Saraswati puja held without hindrance: Shah