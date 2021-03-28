C'garh sees 2,153 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths, 672 recoveries

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,40,093 on Sunday as 2,153 people tested positive for the infection, while 15 deaths took the toll to 4,076, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 3,16,778 after 27 people were discharged from hospital and 645 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 19,239 active cases, he said.

''Raipur district reported 371 new cases, taking its total count to 63,211, including 876 deaths. Durg district saw 785 new cases, Rajnandgaon 225 and Bilaspur 110. Of the fatalities recorded during the day, 10 took place on Sunday, four on Saturday and one earlier,'' he said.

With 24,686 samples being examined on Sunday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 56,83,532.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,40,093, New cases 2,153, Deaths 4,076, Recovered 3,16,778, Active cases 19,239, Tests today 24,686, Total tests 56,83,532.

