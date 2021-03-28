France reports 37,014 new coronavirus cases

France reports 37,014 new coronavirus casesReuters | Paris | Updated: 28-03-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 23:22 IST
France on Sunday recorded 37,014 new coronavirus cases compared with 42,619 the previous day, health ministry data showed.
That took the total number of cases reported in France since the start of the pandemic to 4,545,589, according to the data, the fifth-highest tally in the world.
