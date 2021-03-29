Mexico reports 1,783 new coronavirus cases, 194 more deaths

Mexico on Sunday reported 1,783 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 194 more fatalities, bringing the country's total to 2,226,550 infections and 201,623 deaths, according to health ministry data.

The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher and separate data published recently by the health ministry suggested the actual death toll from coronavirus is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)