Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 9,872 - RKI

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 9,872 - RKIReuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-03-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 08:49 IST
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 9,872 to 2,782,273, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.
The reported death toll rose by 43 to 75,913, the tally showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Robert Koch Institute
- Germany