France's Le Maire: All options on the table to protect French people

France's Le Maire: All options on the table to protect French peopleReuters | Paris | Updated: 29-03-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 12:15 IST
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that "all options are on the table" to protect the health of French people amid a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
Le Maire, speaking to France Info radio, added however that as long as France could avoid taking stricter COVID-19 restriction measures it should do so.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bruno Le Maire
- French
- France Info
- France